Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

