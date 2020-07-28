Strs Ohio Sells 15,454 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Mosaic worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,815,000 after buying an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 2,597,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

