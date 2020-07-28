Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

