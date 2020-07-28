Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Agree Realty worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

