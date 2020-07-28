Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 304,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

