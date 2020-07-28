Strs Ohio Sells 71,932 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,932 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after buying an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.57.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 334,119 shares of company stock worth $103,231,019. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $432.16 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $475.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.98 and its 200 day moving average is $301.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.