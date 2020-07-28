Strs Ohio Sells 32,000 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

