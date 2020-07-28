Strs Ohio Buys 1,381 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of CubeSmart worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBE. Citigroup reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

