American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494,043 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after buying an additional 2,886,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,850,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $62,791,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

