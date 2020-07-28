Creative Planning Sells 4,007 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.