Creative Planning Acquires 19,671 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $121,190,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $86,963,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

