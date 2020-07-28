Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

