Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $575.01 per share, with a total value of $98,901.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,892. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NYSE TPL opened at $555.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $590.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.97. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

