Creative Planning Sells 59,612 Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,612 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $225.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

