51,711 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

