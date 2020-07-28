Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE:HE opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

