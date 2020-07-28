Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

