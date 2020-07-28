PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after buying an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,135,000 after acquiring an additional 741,323 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

