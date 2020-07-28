Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $259.68 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.