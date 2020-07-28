Creative Planning Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Creative Planning lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $35,582,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

