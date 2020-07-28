Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after acquiring an additional 954,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $48,626,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.