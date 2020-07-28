Creative Planning Acquires 11,107 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

