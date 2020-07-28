Creative Planning Sells 1,570 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,526,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

