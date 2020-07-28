Creative Planning Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 267,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Frontline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

FRO opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. Frontline Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

