Creative Planning Sells 3,119 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,444,000 after purchasing an additional 418,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.