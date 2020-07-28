Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

