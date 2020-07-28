Creative Planning Sells 2,091 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

