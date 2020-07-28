Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Payne acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

