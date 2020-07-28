Creative Planning Has $1.96 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,446.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.43.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

