Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of Tronox worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tronox by 495.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,355,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,960,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 43.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,300,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $13,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE:TROX opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 3.15. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.46 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

