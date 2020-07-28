Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Creative Planning increased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after buying an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,476,023 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $171.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

