Creative Planning Sells 590 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

