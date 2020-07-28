Creative Planning Acquires 122,418 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1,080.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 127,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $34,848,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

