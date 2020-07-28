Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NUMV opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

