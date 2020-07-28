Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Acquires 11,107 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Creative Planning Acquires 11,107 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Creative Planning Sells 1,570 Shares of Alliant Energy Co.
Creative Planning Sells 1,570 Shares of Alliant Energy Co.
Creative Planning Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Frontline Ltd
Creative Planning Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Frontline Ltd
Creative Planning Sells 3,119 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Creative Planning Sells 3,119 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Creative Planning Sells 2,091 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp
Creative Planning Sells 2,091 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report