Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.