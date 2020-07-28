SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP opened at $164.87 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

