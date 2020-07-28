Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

