Creative Planning Invests $2.13 Million in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 604,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 113.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,071,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 568,624 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,053,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 406,065 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

