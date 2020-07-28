Creative Planning Lowers Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.