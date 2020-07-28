Creative Planning Sells 7,083 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

