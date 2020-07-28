Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. increased their target price on Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.