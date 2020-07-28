Creative Planning Sells 1,923 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.