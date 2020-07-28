Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,398 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 60.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

