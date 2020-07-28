Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

