ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,236,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $381.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

