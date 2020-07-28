Creative Planning Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AXA grew its holdings in Garmin by 61.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Garmin by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Garmin by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.