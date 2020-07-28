Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

