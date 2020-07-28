Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,489 Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 115.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

