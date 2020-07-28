Creative Planning Sells 110,488 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,488 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Snap by 109.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

