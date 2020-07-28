Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 73.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $201.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.